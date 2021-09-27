Man died a week after being found with serious head injuries in Pontefract: Police appeal for information

.

Simon Hailes, 40, died of his injuries at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, on Saturday ( September 25).

Police said Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to an address on Dark Lane, Pontefract, shortly after 4:50am on Saturday September 18.

Detectives are continuing their enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Hailes, who was from Worcestershire.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and bailed pending further enquiries.

Det Insp Phil Davis of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) said: “Mr Hailes has sadly lost his life a week after being admitted to hospital and we are investigating to establish the circumstances that have led up to his death.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information which could help our ongoing enquiries.”

Dark Lane - which is close to Pontefract town centre - runs bewteen Mill Hill Road and Mayor's Walk.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 285 of 18/9.