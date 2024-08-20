Man denies murdering Leeds woman Louisa Hall at Little London tower block

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 15:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man charged with murdering a woman whose body was found at a flat in Little London last year has entered a not-guilty plea.

Steven Francis appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon where he formally denied being responsible for Louis Hall’s death.

Ms Hall, 43, who was from Potternewton, was found at a flat in Oatland Court on October 25 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The lifeless body of Louisa Hall was found at a flat on Oatland Court in Little London. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)The lifeless body of Louisa Hall was found at a flat on Oatland Court in Little London. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)
The lifeless body of Louisa Hall was found at a flat on Oatland Court in Little London. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

Police were called to the scene by paramedics where they found Louisa unresponsive having suffered "multiple injuries". She died a short time later.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched a murder investigation following her death and say they have been “continuing to progress their enquiries”.  Francis, 59, of Kingston Terrace, Woodhouse, was arrested this year and charged in July.

He is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court on January 13 next year. He was remanded back into custody. He will appear in court again on December 11 for a case-management hearing.

Related topics:PoliceParamedics