Man denies murdering Leeds woman Louisa Hall at Little London tower block
Steven Francis appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon where he formally denied being responsible for Louis Hall’s death.
Ms Hall, 43, who was from Potternewton, was found at a flat in Oatland Court on October 25 last year.
Police were called to the scene by paramedics where they found Louisa unresponsive having suffered "multiple injuries". She died a short time later.
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched a murder investigation following her death and say they have been “continuing to progress their enquiries”. Francis, 59, of Kingston Terrace, Woodhouse, was arrested this year and charged in July.
He is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court on January 13 next year. He was remanded back into custody. He will appear in court again on December 11 for a case-management hearing.