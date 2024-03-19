Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warren Spence, 54, made a brief appearance at Leeds Crown Court this morning , charged over the death of Sam Varley in February.

Appearing via video link from HMP Leeds and dressed in prison-issue clothing, he only spoke to confirm his name before formally entering a not-guilty plea to the charge of murder.

A trial date of July 29 has been set and is expected to last two week. He was remanded back into custody.

The body of 44-year-old Ms Varley was found at a house on Brownhill Terrace on the afternoon of February 12 following reports to police about her welfare. Officers then forced entry. Spence was arrested days later.

Sam Varley's body was found at a house on Brownhill Terrace. (pics by WYP / National World)

Becky Joyce, who co-runs the local charity the Homeless Street Angels said that she became close to Ms Varley over the last four years and paid tribute.