Man denies murdering 44-year-old Leeds woman Sam Varley at house in Harehills
Warren Spence, 54, made a brief appearance at Leeds Crown Court this morning , charged over the death of Sam Varley in February.
Appearing via video link from HMP Leeds and dressed in prison-issue clothing, he only spoke to confirm his name before formally entering a not-guilty plea to the charge of murder.
A trial date of July 29 has been set and is expected to last two week. He was remanded back into custody.
The body of 44-year-old Ms Varley was found at a house on Brownhill Terrace on the afternoon of February 12 following reports to police about her welfare. Officers then forced entry. Spence was arrested days later.
Becky Joyce, who co-runs the local charity the Homeless Street Angels said that she became close to Ms Varley over the last four years and paid tribute.