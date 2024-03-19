Man denies murdering 44-year-old Leeds woman Sam Varley at house in Harehills

A man has denied murdering a woman whose body was found at a property in Harehills last month.
By Nick Frame
Published 19th Mar 2024, 10:18 GMT
Warren Spence, 54, made a brief appearance at Leeds Crown Court this morning , charged over the death of Sam Varley in February.

Appearing via video link from HMP Leeds and dressed in prison-issue clothing, he only spoke to confirm his name before formally entering a not-guilty plea to the charge of murder.

A trial date of July 29 has been set and is expected to last two week. He was remanded back into custody.

The body of 44-year-old Ms Varley was found at a house on Brownhill Terrace on the afternoon of February 12 following reports to police about her welfare. Officers then forced entry. Spence was arrested days later.

Sam Varley's body was found at a house on Brownhill Terrace. (pics by WYP / National World)Sam Varley's body was found at a house on Brownhill Terrace. (pics by WYP / National World)
Sam Varley's body was found at a house on Brownhill Terrace. (pics by WYP / National World)

Becky Joyce, who co-runs the local charity the Homeless Street Angels said that she became close to Ms Varley over the last four years and paid tribute.

She said: "She was full of life. She always cared for other people and wanted to help them. If she had a couple of quid spare she would give it away to someone."

