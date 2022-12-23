News you can trust since 1890
Man charged with stealing car with child inside in Ossett due to appear in Leeds Magistrates Court

Detectives in Wakefield have charged a 41-year-old man following an incident where a vehicle was taken from a driveway with a young child inside.

By Richard Beecham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 12:45pm

Joseph Paul Swift, of Teall Street, Ossett has been charged with theft of motor vehicle and an offence relating to child abduction.

He has been remanded to appear before Leeds magistrates today.

The incident occurred shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday, 20 December on South Parade, Ossett.

The incident took place in South Parade, Ossett.