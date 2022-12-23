Man charged with stealing car with child inside in Ossett due to appear in Leeds Magistrates Court
Detectives in Wakefield have charged a 41-year-old man following an incident where a vehicle was taken from a driveway with a young child inside.
Joseph Paul Swift, of Teall Street, Ossett has been charged with theft of motor vehicle and an offence relating to child abduction.
He has been remanded to appear before Leeds magistrates today.
The incident occurred shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday, 20 December on South Parade, Ossett.