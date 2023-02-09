Man charged with stalking a woman and two counts of exposing himself in Leeds

Jazonn Harris, of Kirkgate, Shipley, is due to appear in court today in connection with the incidents that occurred in Cookridge, Rawdon and Bramhope. He is charged with stalking a woman in Cookridge on January 30, two counts of outraging public decency in Bramhope and Rawdon on February 4, and one charge of possessing CS gas in Shipley on February 7.