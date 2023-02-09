Man charged with stalking a woman and two counts of exposing himself in Leeds
A 41-year-old man has been charged with stalking a woman and indecent exposure in Leeds.
Jazonn Harris, of Kirkgate, Shipley, is due to appear in court today in connection with the incidents that occurred in Cookridge, Rawdon and Bramhope. He is charged with stalking a woman in Cookridge on January 30, two counts of outraging public decency in Bramhope and Rawdon on February 4, and one charge of possessing CS gas in Shipley on February 7.
Harris was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation by officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit and Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team.
He is being held in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.