A man is due to appear in court charged with the rape of woman in Leeds in 2021.

Rashid Kwabena Boachie, of Ashby Terrace in Leeds, has been charged in connection with the rape of a woman on Middleton Grove on August 29, 2021.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old was charged with a sexual assault alleged to have taken place in Blayds Yard in Leeds city centre during the early hours of Sunday, August 10.

Boachie, who defines his ethnicity as Black African including Black British, is currently on remand and is due to appear before magistrates in Leeds on Monday (September 1).