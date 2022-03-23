Man charged with rape of two women in Leeds appears in court
A man has appeared in court today charged over the rape of two women in Leeds.
By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 8:47 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 8:50 pm
Robunni Yohannes, 18, of Marlborough Street, Woodhouse, has been charged with three counts of rape in relation to an incident in Henbury Street, Leeds, on Friday, March 18, and one count of rape in relation to an incident in Town Street, Armley, on July 4 last year.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning, police said.
Yohannes was remanded in custody until April 20 when he is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court.