Fawziyah Javed, 31, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, fell from Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park on Thursday.

Police and emergency services were called at about 9pm, but Ms Javed died at the scene.

Kashif Anwar appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday where he made no plea.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court