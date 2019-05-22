Man charged with murder of Sarah Henshaw in Armley to appear in court

A man is due to appear in court on Wednesday charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in Armley earlier this year.

Kileo Mbega, aged 31, is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court charged with the murder of Sarah Henshaw, aged 40, who was found dead at her flat in the Redcourt apartments building, in Athlone Grove, on February 11.

He has also been charged with one count of fraud by false representation.

At the start of this month, Wakefield Coroner's Court heard that Ms Henshaw suffered blunt force head injuries.

At the time of her death, friends paid tribute to a 'lovely woman' who was 'always laughing'.