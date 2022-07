Lauren Jade Howe, 26, died in hospital on the morning of Sunday, July 24, after an incident on Aire Way earlier that day.

Charlie Booth, 27, of Tennis Way has been charged with her murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Jade Howe was found dead on Sunday.

Booth was remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates this morning.