Man charged with manslaughter following Wakefield pub assault
A man has now been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man seriously assaulted in a Wakefield pub last week.
Harry Mannion, 27, of Springfield Grange, Wakefield will appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (October 24 ) charged with the manslaughter of Tony Powles.
The 62-year-old died in hospital on Wednesday, October 22, after being seriously injured in an altercation at the Red Lion Pub on Batley Road on Thursday, October 9.
Mannion, who defines himself as white British, had previously been charged with S20 GBH in connection with the incident and remanded in custody.