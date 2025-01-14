Tilly Wooler: Man charged with manslaughter after death of teenage girl

A man is due to appear before magistrates later today charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of a 16-year-old girl in Halifax.

Michael Shaw, of Bride Street, Todmorden is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today (January 14) charged with the manslaughter of Tilly Wooler, who died at Calderdale Royal Hospital in July 2024.

The 24-year-old has also been charged with two counts of the supply of class A and B drugs.

The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale CID.

