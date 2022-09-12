Man charged with Leeds woman’s murder due in court today
A man charged with the murder of a Leeds woman is due to appear in court this morning.
Satpreetsingh Gandhi is charged with killing Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi after she was found in the Headingley area on Monday.
The 37-year-old, of Kirkstall Road, Burley, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for a short hearing where the case was sent to Leeds Crown Court.
No plea was entered and he was remanded into custody.
He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court at 10.30am today, Monday, September 12.
Police say they were called to a flat on Victoria Road at 6.26pm on Monday, September 5, where Harleen was found seriously injured.
She was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out enquiries into her murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET officers quoting Operation Paywall, crime reference 13220490437, via 101.