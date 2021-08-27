Man charged with kidnap after York woman found inside vehicle in Leeds

A man is due in court on kidnapping charges after a woman was found inside a vehicle in Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Friday, 27th August 2021, 12:32 pm
Updated Friday, 27th August 2021, 12:34 pm

In the early hours of Thursday, August 26, North Yorkshire Police received a report of a disturbance in the Tang Hall area of York.

Officers then launched a search for a woman who was later found inside a vehicle in Leeds.

The woman is now safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man has been charged with kidnap after a woman was found inside a vehicle in Leeds.

A 31-year-old man was arrested.

He has been charged with kidnap and two motoring offences.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates’ court today (August 27)

The investigation is continuing.