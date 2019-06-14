Man charged with Holbeck attempted rape to appear at Leeds Crown Court

Have your say

A man charged over two attacks on women in Holbeck will appear at Leeds Crown Court next month.

Donald Michael Sheridan, 55, of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday in connection with two incidents in Holbeck on Sunday, June 2.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

He has been charged with attempted rape and robbery over an incident near to Kenneth Street.

He has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an incident in Shafton Lane.

Mr Sheridan did not enter a plea.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, July 4.