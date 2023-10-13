Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Man charged with criminal damage after Just Stop Oil protest sees Leeds university building sprayed with paint

A 21-year-old man from London has been charged with criminal damage following a Just Stop Oil protest at the University of Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The disruption saw a member of the controversial campaign group arrested yesterday (October 12), after the exterior of the university’s iconic Great Hall was sprayed with orange paint.

Now, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that Samuel Holland, of Rye Lane, London, has been charged with criminal damage.

He was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.