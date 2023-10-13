Man charged with criminal damage after Just Stop Oil protest sees Leeds university building sprayed with paint
A 21-year-old man from London has been charged with criminal damage following a Just Stop Oil protest at the University of Leeds.
The disruption saw a member of the controversial campaign group arrested yesterday (October 12), after the exterior of the university’s iconic Great Hall was sprayed with orange paint.
Now, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that Samuel Holland, of Rye Lane, London, has been charged with criminal damage.
He was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.