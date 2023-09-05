Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Seacroft: Man charged with attempted murder after woman was stabbed and seriously injured in Leeds

A Leeds man is due to appear in court today Tuesday charged with attempted murder in relation to an incident where a woman was stabbed and seriously injured.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:02 BST
Ingus Galaskis, 36, of Baileys Crescent in Seacroft, Leeds, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday September 5 charged with attempted murder after an incident on his home street on Sunday (September 3) where a woman in her forties was seriously assaulted.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and her injuries were serious but not considered to be life threatening.

The incident took place on Baileys Crescent in Seacroft on Sunday. Picture by GoogleThe incident took place on Baileys Crescent in Seacroft on Sunday. Picture by Google
The incident is being investigated by the Leeds District Domestic Abuse Team.

A second man and a woman were also arrested after an incident involving officers guarding the scene.

The man received a community resolution for a public order offence and the woman was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and a public offence order.

