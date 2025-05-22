A man is due to appear in court today charged over the fail-to-stop crash in Leeds in which 19-year-old Ashton Kitchen-White was killed.

Regan Kemp, 26, of Lafrowda Close, St Just, Penzance, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the collision in Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, on Friday, May 16.

Ashton Kitchen-White. | WYP

He is remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today. (May 22)

Macauley Martin, aged 26, from Livingston, West Lothian, who was the subject of a public appeal, has been arrested overnight in connection with the incident and remains in custody, as does Liam Miller, aged 24, from Polbeth, West Lothian.