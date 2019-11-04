Man charged over distraction burglary of 88-year-old man at his Leeds home

Leeds Magistrates Court

Norbert Ciechowicz, 37, is charged with burglary, robbery, theft and fraud relating to various incidents in Harehills over recent months.

The count of burglary relates to an 88-year-old man who was targeted in a distraction burglary in his own home in the area on July 10, while the robbery charge relates to an incident on Conway Street on Tuesday last week (October 30).

West Yorkshire Police said he was also charged with theft from a person and fraud by false representation, both of which were linked, on Shakespeare Approach on October 22.

Ciechowicz, of Strathmore Terrace, Harehills, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody.

