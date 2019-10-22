Man charged with kidnap over road collision which saw car overturned near White Rose shopping centre
A man has been charged with several offences - including kidnap - over a road collision in Leeds.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:16 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:29 pm
A car ended up on its roof on a roundabout on Dewsbury Road near to the White Rose Shopping Centre earlier this month.
Two people - a man and woman - were injured in the collision on Wednesday, October 2.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man has now been charged over the collision.
David Graham, aged 33, of Broomfield Crescent, Leeds, was charged with controlling behaviour, kidnap, dangerous driving and breach of a non-molestation order.
Graham is due to appear for a plea and case management hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, October 25.