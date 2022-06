James Fillary (37) of Westover View was due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today (June 13) charged with unlawful wounding with intent and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

The 37-year-old was located on Saturday, June 11 and arrested in connection with an alleged incident in Westover View, Leeds, in which another man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after reportedly being attacked with a machete.