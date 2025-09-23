Police investigating the death of a woman in a crash in Wakefield have charged a man with causing her death by dangerous driving.

Karl Cockerill of Upper Lane in Netherton, has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today (September 23).

The 42-year-old identifies himself as White British.

The charge relates to the death of Louise Hargill.

The 46-year-old died after she was in collision with a car in Clifton Avenue in Horbury on Saturday night. (September 20)