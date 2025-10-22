Man charged as part of investigation surrounding murder of Harry Abbott

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Seacroft have charged a further man in connection with the incident.

Jack Stretton, of Bellbrooke Grove, Burmantofts, Leeds, has been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 28-year-old, who self defines as white British, had been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today. (October 22)

The charges are in connection to the wider circumstances surrounding the death of Harry Abbott on Wednesday, October 8.

Flowers left at the scene.placeholder image
Flowers left at the scene. | Tony Johnson
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) is continuing to appeal for any information about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Alfie Milburn from the Seacroft/Whinmoor area of Leeds who is wanted in connection with Harry’s murder.

Information can be passed to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250577636. If it is a live sighting of Alfie, please call 999.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

