Man charged after fight in Bradford that left five people with slash and stab wounds

A man has been charged after a fight broke out in a Bradford nightclub which left five people in hospital with slash and stab wounds.

The 20-year-old man, from Bradford, has been charged with two counts of wounding and violent disorder.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating after officers were called to reports of violence on Westgate, in Bradford city centre, in the early hours of Sunday, July 21.

Initial reports were that a fight had broken out inside the Village nightclub, which continued outside on Sackville Street at its junction with Westgate.

Police were called at 3.30am over the disorder.

Five people were taken hospital with stab and slash wounds.

Two of the victims are still being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Information can be given to Bradford CID by using the online contact methods available at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us. Information can also be given by calling West Yorkshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Those providing information are asked to quote log 318 of 21/07.

