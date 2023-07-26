Alex Holloway, 24, of Cranmore Lane in Middleton, was sentenced for hitting the victim in the face with a drinks glass after a fight broke out between two groups of men at the Hare and Hounds pub on Commercial Street in Rothwell.

Holloway pleaded guilty to one count of GBH without intent and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday).

For the prosecution, Bashir Ahmed said that Holloway and a group of friends were sat watching the football at the pub on May 28 last year in the same area that the victim and his friends were sat watching the same game.

The fight broke out while the two groups of men were watching the football in the Hare and Hounds pub in Rothwell. Photo: Google

Mr Ahmed said: “During the course of the match one of the victim’s friends stands up and appears to block the view of someone the defendant knew and was sat close to.

"It’s essentially that that gives rise to some taunting, ill-feeling and later the violence that erupts.”

He said that there was an initial altercation between two men which the victim tried to stop. There was then a second altercation before a friend of the victim bumped into Holloway, which led to a “scuffle”. Holloway then hit the victim in the face with a glass that he had kept in his hand.

The victim suffered “deep lacerations” to his cheek that required stitches. In a personal impact statement, the victim said that he had developed “feelings of stress and anxiety” since the attack and was "constantly questioning the scar on my face”. He said: “I don’t feel safe to go out.”

After being arrested, Holloway claimed he was “confused about the circumstances that led to the incident”, claiming that he had the glass in his hand to “finish his drink”. He said he had “no intention to cause serious harm” but accepted causing the injury.

Judge Alan Stubbs KC, who was shown CCTV footage of the fight, said: “He picked that glass up. He expected trouble and when it came he used it.

"The complainant was trying to keep the peace. The defendant was not. As often happens peacemakers are the ones to get the injuries.”

Representing Holloway, Ian Hudson highlighted that he was the sole carer for his mother, who was in a wheelchair, and that he had no previous convictions. He also said that Holloway had worked as a mechanical engineer for a company that produces milk for six years.

He said: “He fully accepts responsibility for his actions. His remorse seems to be genuine. He accepts what he did was wrong.”

Sentencing Holloway for the “disgraceful” attack, Judge Stubbs said: “A fight broke out and you decided you would take it up a notch. The injuries sustained are appalling.

"Even set against your background, lack of previous convictions and commendable work ethic, that’s prison. It’s so serious.”

