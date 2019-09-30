Man broke teenage girl's nose in punch attack after row outside Leeds club Pryzm

A WOMAN celebrating her 18th birthday on a Saturday night out in Leeds suffered a broken nose when a man repeatedly punched her in the face after she left Pryzm nightclub.

Adal Ali had been following the woman and her friends in the club and she told him to leave them alone, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said Ali, 23, did not leave them alone and the woman told door staff at Pryzm what had been happening and Ali was ejected form the club.

Mr Ahmed said at about 3.30am on Sunday July 29 2018 the woman went outside the club and became involved in a row with Ali, who called her a b***.

Door staff again intervened and the woman went back inside the club.

Later that morning the woman and her friend were walking away from the club when they saw Ali nearby.

Mr Ahmed said there was an argument and Ali punched the woman in the face three times while he had his mobile phone in his hand.

The woman suffered a cut to her forehead and a broken nose, which had to be reset during a procedure under general anaesthetic in hospital.

Ali, of Knowle Road, Sheffield, left the scene but returned and was arrested.

Ali, who has no previous convictions, denied assault causing actual bodily harm, but was convicted after a trial at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Mr Ahmed said: "Because of a certain suggestion he made towards one of the victim's friends, the victim told the defendant to leave her and them alone.

Mr Ahmed said the woman wrote in a victim statement that the attack left her feeling depressed.

The woman said her self esteem and confidence has been affected as her nose is not completely straight after being reset, adding: "I'm extremely aware of how it differs now compared to before."

Khadim Al 'Hassan, mitigating, said: "This was an isolated incident, out of character,. There is genuine remorse."

Judge Simon Phillips QC handed Ali a 15-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Ali must do 200 hours unpaid work and pay his victim £1,000 compensation.

He must also comply with a three month 10pm to 7am curfew.

An indefinite restraining order was made banning Ali from contacting his victim.