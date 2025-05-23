The New Bay Horse, Hunslet: Man attacked with bladed weapons outside Leeds pub
Shortly after 5pm yesterday (May 22) it was reported that two males with bladed weapons attacked a man in the rear garden of The New Bay Horse on Woodhouse Hill.
The suspects then left the scene on electric motorbikes.
The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries to his back and arm which were not believed to be life-threatening.
The incident is being treated as a targeted attack with enquiries continuing by Leeds CID.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250288024.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.