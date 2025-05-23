The New Bay Horse, Hunslet: Man attacked with bladed weapons outside Leeds pub

Police in Leeds are appealing for witnesses following an assault outside a Leeds pub.

Shortly after 5pm yesterday (May 22) it was reported that two males with bladed weapons attacked a man in the rear garden of The New Bay Horse on Woodhouse Hill.

The suspects then left the scene on electric motorbikes.

The New Bay Horse on Woodhouse Hill. | Google

The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries to his back and arm which were not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident is being treated as a targeted attack with enquiries continuing by Leeds CID.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250288024.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

