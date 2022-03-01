Tyrique Clarke left his victim needing surgery following the attack which took place on the top deck of a bus as it was travelling through Bramley.

A judge told the 18-year-old that he was imposing the extended sentence as he considered him to pose a serious risk to the public.

The incident happened on a 49 service First Bus at around 3pm on January 9 last year.

Tyrique Clarke, inset, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

Leeds Crown Court heard Clarke boarded the bus with another man and they saw the 17-year-old victim upstairs.

Allan Armbrister, prosecuting, said words were exchanged before a "highly dangerous fight" took place.

Footage from a bus camera showed Clarke taking out the weapon and the victim producing a knife.

The victim was struck repeatedly with the machete. Clarke also used the butt of the weapon to strike him.

The other man kicked and punched the victim.

No other passengers were on the top deck but there were people travelling on the lower deck.

The driver stopped the bus when the victim went downstairs with serious injuries.

He suffered wounds to his hand and serious blood loss that was close to being "catastrophic".

Clarke left the bus but was identified as the attacker from the camera images and DNA recovered from the scene.

The road was closed for much of the day while police investigated.

There was a police cordon in place stretching from Broad Lane up to the junction with the B6157

The court heard the attack took place while Clarke was under investigation for a street gang attack in Chapeltown on July 31, 2019.

The victim was struck with a hammer after being targeted by a large group of males.

Clarke joined in the attack by kicking and punching the victim.

Clarke, 20, of Francis Street, Chapeltown, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was assessed by the probation service as posing a serious risk of causing further harm to others in the future.

Clarke was told he must serve a custodial term of eight years and four months.

He must serve at least two thirds of that period in custody before he can apply to the parole board for release.

He must then serve a further five-year period on licence.