A man has been rushed to hospital after being attacked on a street in Bradford.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police were called at 5.16pm yesterday (Friday, February 28) to a report that a man had been assaulted on Lonsdale Street, Bradford.

A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.

Police were called to a report that a man had been assaulted on Lonsdale Street, Bradford. | Google

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about those involved in this incident, are asked to contact Bradford District CID via the online 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250116623.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online.