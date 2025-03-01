Lonsdale Street Bradford: Man rushed to hospital with head and facial injuries after attack
West Yorkshire Police were called at 5.16pm yesterday (Friday, February 28) to a report that a man had been assaulted on Lonsdale Street, Bradford.
A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing at this time.”
Anyone who witnessed or has any information about those involved in this incident, are asked to contact Bradford District CID via the online 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250116623.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online.