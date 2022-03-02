Thomas Watson struck one of the victims with the weapon during the attack at his home in Bramley.

Leeds Crown Court heard Watson went to the property on the afternoon of December 28 last year armed with the weapon.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said the two victims live at the house with their daughter.

Mr Galley said there had been a problem between Watson and the male victim over inheritance money and loan money.

Watson used the crowbar to smash a window.

The prosecutor said: "The defendant was claiming that the complaint had stolen money from his mother."

The court heard Watson struck the man to the leg and elbow area with the weapon.

He was then dragged out of the property and throw to the floor.

He suffered cuts and grazing and was left with scarring.

Watson also attacked the female victim.

He approached her with the crowbar raised then grabbed her by the neck, causing her to fall onto a sofa.

Watson said to her: "Why did you borrow money off mum again?"

Police were contacted after Watson left the property and he was arrested the next day.

Officers found the crowbar in his van.

After being arrested Watson sent a text message to the female victim saying: "It was obviously you who phoned the police. When I find out you will know about it."

Watson, 35, of Football, Yeadon, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, possessing an offensive weapon, intimidating a witness, assault by beating and criminal damage.

The victims provided a statement to the court describing how they felt frightened after the incident and did not feel safe in their own home.

Anthony Sugare, mitigating, said Watson pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and accepted he had lost his temper.

He was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "What got into you on December 28 is beyond me.

"You are normally a hardworking family man and I have no doubt that you got very concerned about your mother.