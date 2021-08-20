Man attacked and kicked in the head by gang of youths in unprovoked Holbeck Park incident

It happened in Holbeck Park, in Top Moor Side, on Saturday June 12.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, had been sitting with a friend near to the play area at about 6.15pm when a group of youths threw stones towards them.

The group then returned at about 7pm and confronted the men.

Police want to identify these youths after a man was attacked in Holbeck park. CCTV images.

They than began kicking and punching the victim on the ground causing head injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

He had a broken nose and severe bruising.

His friend was also assaulted during the incident but received no serious injuries.

A 17-year-old youth was arrested the following day in relation to the attack.

He remains on police bail.

Detectives have now released CCTV images of seven youths they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “This appears to have been a completely unprovoked attack on the victim and his friend as they were sitting in the park enjoying the sunshine.

“We are keen to speak to the youths shown in the images and we would appreciate the public’s help in identifying them.”

Anyone who recognises any of those shown is asked to contact PC2898 Killeen at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210293668 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat