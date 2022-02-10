Man attacked and driven at with car during fight outside Booze 4 U store in Harehills

It happened outside the Booze 4 U store in Roundhay Road at about 2am on Thursday, February 10.

The man was attacked and had a car driven at him.

At about 4.40am police were called to a hospital in Leeds after the man attended A&E.

A fight occurred outside the Booze 4 U store in Roundhay Road. Photo: Tony Johnson.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.

The man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A cordon is currently in place in Roundhay Road from the junction with Harehills Road.

The inbound carriageway is closed to traffic while the investigation work takes place.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 4.39am today, police received a report of a man attending a Leeds hospital A&E with injuries from an assault.

Police have asked who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220074950 or online.