Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured when he and his vehicle were attacked.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Bradford CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the incident which took place in the car park of the Speedball venue on Duncombe Way on Sunday night (19 October).

It took place between 10.15 and 10.25pm after the victim’s VW Golf was driven into by a Land Rover Freelander as the victim was trying to drive out of the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group of masked males from the Land Rover then attacked the vehicle with weapons including baseball bats and a bladed weapon.

Speedball. | Google

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was attacked through an open window and received serious injuries to his chest and an arm in the incident.

He and other passengers in his car attended at the Speedball venue to summon medical attention, while suspects fled the scene on foot.

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment to the injuries which are not being treated as life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Ashruff of Bradford CID, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing today into this serious offence which is being treated as targeted at this time. “Such lawless behaviour is unacceptable on our streets, and we clearly need to identify and arrest those involved as quickly as possible. “

Anyone who saw what occurred or has footage or information is asked to contact Bradford CID on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing crime number 13250601943 “Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”