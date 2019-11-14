Man arrested on suspicion of murder after West Yorkshire man found dead in house

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a West Yorkshire man.

By Daniel Sheridan
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 8:37 am
Whingrove Avenue

Officers were called at 4.20pm on Tuesday (Nov 12) to a house on Whingrove Avenue, Huddersfield.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

A 34 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.