Man arrested on suspicion of murder after West Yorkshire man found dead in house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a West Yorkshire man.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 8:37 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 8:38 am
Officers were called at 4.20pm on Tuesday (Nov 12) to a house on Whingrove Avenue, Huddersfield.
A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.
A 34 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.