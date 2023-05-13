Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Man arrested over GBH after woman suffers head injuries at Otley house and is rushed to hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to a woman.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th May 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 16:06 BST

Emergency crews received reports of an assault an address on Mill Way in Otley at 12.27pm yesterday (Friday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police and ambulance staff attended and found a woman with a head injury.

“She was taken to hospital for further treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police and ambulance staff were called to the property on Mill Way in Otley on Friday afternoon.Police and ambulance staff were called to the property on Mill Way in Otley on Friday afternoon.
“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody while enquiries continue.”