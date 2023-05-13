Man arrested over GBH after woman suffers head injuries at Otley house and is rushed to hospital
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to a woman.
Emergency crews received reports of an assault an address on Mill Way in Otley at 12.27pm yesterday (Friday).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police and ambulance staff attended and found a woman with a head injury.
“She was taken to hospital for further treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody while enquiries continue.”