News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Bradford shooting

Detectives investigating a firearms discharge in Bradford have charged a man with attempted murder.

By Alex Grant
24 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 4:04pm

Louis Titre, 27 of the Bradford South area has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life after a firearms discharge on Torre Road on Friday (November 11).

He’s been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates today (14 November.)

The 30-year-old who was injured in the shooting remains in hospital receiving medical treatment.

He’s been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates today. Picture: Google

The woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further enquiries.