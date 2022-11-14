Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Bradford shooting
Detectives investigating a firearms discharge in Bradford have charged a man with attempted murder.
Louis Titre, 27 of the Bradford South area has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life after a firearms discharge on Torre Road on Friday (November 11).
He’s been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates today (14 November.)
The 30-year-old who was injured in the shooting remains in hospital receiving medical treatment.
The woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further enquiries.