Man arrested in Leeds on suspicion of arson after reports of assault during flat blaze in East End Park
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after reports of an assault during a fire incident in Leeds.
Police were called by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to the incident at about 12.10am today (December 29).
Firefighters were attending a fire at a flat in Simmons Court, East End Park at the time.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers then arrived at the scene, where a man reported having been assaulted during the incident.
“A 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and arson,” the spokesman added.
“He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”