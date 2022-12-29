News you can trust since 1890
Man arrested in Leeds on suspicion of arson after reports of assault during flat blaze in East End Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after reports of an assault during a fire incident in Leeds.

By Joseph Keith
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 1:48pm

Police were called by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to the incident at about 12.10am today (December 29).

Firefighters were attending a fire at a flat in Simmons Court, East End Park at the time.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers then arrived at the scene, where a man reported having been assaulted during the incident.

Simmons Court in Leeds.

“A 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and arson,” the spokesman added.

“He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”