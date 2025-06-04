Harrogate Road Bradford: Man arrested for assault of emergency worker after police called to disturbance

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 09:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been arrested after police were called to a disturbance in Bradford.

Officers were called to a disturbance on Harrogate Road, Bradford at 9.35pm last night (Tuesday, June 3).

Emergency services, including police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics, were spotted near the Asda store on nearby New Line, Greengates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers were called to a disturbance on Harrogate Road, Bradford.Officers were called to a disturbance on Harrogate Road, Bradford.
Officers were called to a disturbance on Harrogate Road, Bradford. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and possession of a class B drug.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

The suspect remains in custody at this time.

Related topics:BradfordWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice