Harrogate Road Bradford: Man arrested for assault of emergency worker after police called to disturbance
Officers were called to a disturbance on Harrogate Road, Bradford at 9.35pm last night (Tuesday, June 3).
Emergency services, including police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics, were spotted near the Asda store on nearby New Line, Greengates.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and possession of a class B drug.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The suspect remains in custody at this time.