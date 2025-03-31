Breaking

Seaforth Road Harehills: Man arrested on suspicion of arson after police called to 'explosion' at Leeds home

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 14:47 BST
A man has been arrested after an “explosion” took place at a house in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to Seaforth Road in Harehills at 4.05am yesterday morning (Sunday, March 30) after reports of a fire and an explosion at a property.

Firefighters attended and all occupants were evacuated from the home. One suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire and explosion at a house on Seaforth Road, Harehills.Emergency services were called to reports of a fire and explosion at a house on Seaforth Road, Harehills.
Emergency services were called to reports of a fire and explosion at a house on Seaforth Road, Harehills. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were contacted by fire service to a report of a fire and explosion at a house on Seaforth Road, Leeds.

"A man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of arson.”

Enquiries into the full cause of the damage remain ongoing, but it is not thought there was any third-party involvement at this time.

The property sustained damage and has been assessed by Leeds City Council engineers.

