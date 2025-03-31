Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after an “explosion” took place at a house in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Seaforth Road in Harehills at 4.05am yesterday morning (Sunday, March 30) after reports of a fire and an explosion at a property.

Firefighters attended and all occupants were evacuated from the home. One suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire and explosion at a house on Seaforth Road, Harehills. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were contacted by fire service to a report of a fire and explosion at a house on Seaforth Road, Leeds.

"A man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of arson.”

Enquiries into the full cause of the damage remain ongoing, but it is not thought there was any third-party involvement at this time.

The property sustained damage and has been assessed by Leeds City Council engineers.