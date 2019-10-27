Man arrested for drugs and money laundering offences in North Leeds

Officers went to an address in Hyde Park to execute a drugs search warrant.

They were assisted by police dog Max.

Max found a large quantity of cash and drugs.

Officers and police dog Max found drugs and cash in a house in Hyde Park. Photo provided by WYP Leeds North West team.

The West Yorkshire Police Leeds North West Team said: "Officers from your Neighbourhood Policing Team working closely with the West Yorkshire Police Operation Support Unit and Max the drugs dog have executed a drugs search warrant at an address in Hyde Park.

"Max was straight in the thick of it and located a large quantity of cash and drugs.