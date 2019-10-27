Man arrested for drugs and money laundering offences in North Leeds
A man has been arrested for drugs and money laundering offences in North Leeds.
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 9:52 am
Updated
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 9:53 am
Officers went to an address in Hyde Park to execute a drugs search warrant.
They were assisted by police dog Max.
Max found a large quantity of cash and drugs.
The West Yorkshire Police Leeds North West Team said: "Officers from your Neighbourhood Policing Team working closely with the West Yorkshire Police Operation Support Unit and Max the drugs dog have executed a drugs search warrant at an address in Hyde Park.
"Max was straight in the thick of it and located a large quantity of cash and drugs.
"1 male has been arrested for drugs and money laundering offences."