Man arrested for drugs and money laundering offences in North Leeds

A man has been arrested for drugs and money laundering offences in North Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 9:52 am
Updated Sunday, 27th October 2019, 9:53 am

Officers went to an address in Hyde Park to execute a drugs search warrant.

They were assisted by police dog Max.

Max found a large quantity of cash and drugs.

Officers and police dog Max found drugs and cash in a house in Hyde Park. Photo provided by WYP Leeds North West team.

The West Yorkshire Police Leeds North West Team said: "Officers from your Neighbourhood Policing Team working closely with the West Yorkshire Police Operation Support Unit and Max the drugs dog have executed a drugs search warrant at an address in Hyde Park.

"Max was straight in the thick of it and located a large quantity of cash and drugs.

"1 male has been arrested for drugs and money laundering offences."