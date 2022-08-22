News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out

Man arrested and gun recovered following report of crash in Armley area of Leeds

A man has been arrested and a gun has been recovered by police in Armley.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:27 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:41 pm

At 3:26pm today, it was reported to police that a 4x4 vehicle had crashed after being involved in an incident with another vehicle.

It was also reported that a handgun had been seen and that occupants of the crashed vehicle had ran away following the collision.

Read More

Read More
Man wanted for armed robberies with what appeared to be handgun in Leeds named a...
It was also reported that a handgun had been seen. Image: Google Street View

Most Popular

A 4x4 vehicle was found abandoned at the junction of Wesley Road and Church Road.

A scene was put in place and enquiries are ongoing.