Man arrested and gun recovered following report of crash in Armley area of Leeds

At 3:26pm today, it was reported to police that a 4x4 vehicle had crashed after being involved in an incident with another vehicle.

It was also reported that a handgun had been seen and that occupants of the crashed vehicle had ran away following the collision.

Image: Google Street View

A 4x4 vehicle was found abandoned at the junction of Wesley Road and Church Road.