Man arrested and gun recovered following report of crash in Armley area of Leeds
A man has been arrested and a gun has been recovered by police in Armley.
By Tom Coates
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:27 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:41 pm
At 3:26pm today, it was reported to police that a 4x4 vehicle had crashed after being involved in an incident with another vehicle.
It was also reported that a handgun had been seen and that occupants of the crashed vehicle had ran away following the collision.
Read More
Read MoreMan wanted for armed robberies with what appeared to be handgun in Leeds named a...
Most Popular
-
1
West Yorkshire Police join national manhunt for 'dangerous' Manchester murder suspect
-
2
Leeds bowlers set a trap for nuisance teenagers after "unprecedented" levels of theft and vandalism
-
3
Caught on camera Leeds: Police need to speak to these people right now
-
4
Wakefield woman plans trip of a lifetime after scooping National Lottery Set For Life draw
-
5
Man arrested and gun recovered following report of crash in Armley area of Leeds
A 4x4 vehicle was found abandoned at the junction of Wesley Road and Church Road.
A scene was put in place and enquiries are ongoing.