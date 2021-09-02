Man arrested after three girls approached at Bramley Shopping Centre
A man has been arrested in connection with an incident outside Bramley Shopping Centre on Wednesday night where three girls were approached.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 1:03 pm
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 1:04 pm
The man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause a female aged 13 or over to engage to sexual activity, police confirmed.
He remains in custody and officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing enquiries into the incident.