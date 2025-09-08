Fleet Lane, Methley: Man arrested after late-night fight near lock in Leeds
A man has been arrested after police were called to reports of a fight near a lock in Leeds.
Officers were called to Fleet Lane in Methley, close to Lemonroyd Lock, shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday (September 7).
It was reported that two men were fighting and were seen “going in and out of the water”. Both were believed to have suffered injuries.
Emergency services found one man at the scene with a hand injury.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody.