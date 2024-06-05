Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested over a hit and run collision in Leeds that left an elderly woman seriously injured.

The crash happened at 4.50pm on Monday (June 3) on Foundry Approach in Harehills when a grey Volkswagen T-Cross failed to stop for police and hit the woman.

The driver then left the scene at speed and the vehicle was found abandoned on Harehills Park Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old man was arrested last night (Tuesday) on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of cannabis. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

The incident occurred on Foundry Approach, Harehills. Picture: Google

The 79-year-old woman is continuing to receive treatment in hospital for injuries that are serious but not life threatening.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit are continuing to appeal for witnesses.