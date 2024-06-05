Foundry Approach Harehills: Man arrested in Leeds after elderly woman seriously injured in hit and run crash
The crash happened at 4.50pm on Monday (June 3) on Foundry Approach in Harehills when a grey Volkswagen T-Cross failed to stop for police and hit the woman.
The driver then left the scene at speed and the vehicle was found abandoned on Harehills Park Road.
The 30-year-old man was arrested last night (Tuesday) on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of cannabis. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.
The 79-year-old woman is continuing to receive treatment in hospital for injuries that are serious but not life threatening.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
Any witnesses or anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact PC 0006 Bastow at the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13240298127 or online on the police’s LiveChat facility.