Foundry Approach Harehills: Man arrested in Leeds after elderly woman seriously injured in hit and run crash

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 5th Jun 2024, 13:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested over a hit and run collision in Leeds that left an elderly woman seriously injured.

The crash happened at 4.50pm on Monday (June 3) on Foundry Approach in Harehills when a grey Volkswagen T-Cross failed to stop for police and hit the woman.

The driver then left the scene at speed and the vehicle was found abandoned on Harehills Park Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 30-year-old man was arrested last night (Tuesday) on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of cannabis. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

The incident occurred on Foundry Approach, Harehills. Picture: GoogleThe incident occurred on Foundry Approach, Harehills. Picture: Google
The incident occurred on Foundry Approach, Harehills. Picture: Google

Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter

The 79-year-old woman is continuing to receive treatment in hospital for injuries that are serious but not life threatening.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Any witnesses or anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact PC 0006 Bastow at the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13240298127 or online on the police’s LiveChat facility.

Related topics:LeedsPolice