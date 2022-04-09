Man arrested after drug tip-off at premises in Wragby, Wakefield

Police were called about the potential cannabis grow at 10.45am on Thursday, April 7.

Officers went to the property on Doncaster Road and gained entry.

They found a small number of cannabis plants in the loft area of a barn.

A man has been arrested after cannabis plants were found at a property on Doncaster Road in Wragby, Wakefield. Photo: Google.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A cordon was in place but has now been lifted.