Man arrested after drug tip-off at premises in Wragby, Wakefield
A man has been arrested after police received a tip-off about drugs at an address in Wragby, Wakefield.
By Rebecca Marano
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 12:06 pm
Updated
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 12:08 pm
Police were called about the potential cannabis grow at 10.45am on Thursday, April 7.
Officers went to the property on Doncaster Road and gained entry.
They found a small number of cannabis plants in the loft area of a barn.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
A cordon was in place but has now been lifted.
Enquiries remain ongoing at this time.