A man has been arrested following a serious crash in Leeds.

At 3pm on Sunday (May 19), police were called to a road traffic collision involving an off-road motorbike and a car in Boggart Hill Road, Seacroft.

The rider of the bike, a 17-year-old male, received serious injuries. He is continuing to receive treatment in hospital and his condition is not considered life threatening.

Police were called to a crash on Boggart Hill Road, Seacroft. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The injured male had been travelling in convoy with another off-road bike prior to the collision.

“Both bikes had been removed from the scene prior to police arrival.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and dangerous driving in relation to the incident.”