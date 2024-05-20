Boggart Hill Road Seacroft: Man arrested after 17-year-old boy seriously injured in Leeds crash
At 3pm on Sunday (May 19), police were called to a road traffic collision involving an off-road motorbike and a car in Boggart Hill Road, Seacroft.
The rider of the bike, a 17-year-old male, received serious injuries. He is continuing to receive treatment in hospital and his condition is not considered life threatening.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The injured male had been travelling in convoy with another off-road bike prior to the collision.
“Both bikes had been removed from the scene prior to police arrival.
“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and dangerous driving in relation to the incident.”
