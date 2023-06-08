Man armed with tyre iron ran towards police as they arrested his dad in Leeds street

Luke Webbe, 25, had already thrown punches during the disturbance that began on February 12 last year after his dad confronted two police officers sat in a marked car in the Chapeltown street where the family lives. Leeds Crown Court heard how Nathan Webbe approached the vehicle while it was parked in Sholebroke Street, went to the passenger window and asked the officer if he knew who he was. He became agitated, swore at the officers and was growing increasingly aggressive when the officers got out of the vehicle to detain him.

Prosecutor Ayesha Smart said Nathan Webbe had kicked out during the struggle and caused one of the officers to fall to the ground with him. Meanwhile, Luke Webbe hit one of the officers several times to the torso. He retreated and was then seen running down the street with the tyre iron raised above his head. When one officer drew his Taser and began to shout at him to stop, he lowered the weapon.

Nathan Webbe, 43, of Sholebroke Street, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting an emergency worker. The court heard he had 20 previous convictions for 73 offences and was still the subject of a suspended prison sentence for a similar assault.

The father and son appeared in the dock alongside each other at Leeds Crown Court. Picture: James Hardisty

Barrister Mark Foley explained his client had “deep-rooted” issues with the police that stem from the conviction of his cousin, who remains in prison. Mr Foley said: “He tells me that the sessions he has had with Probation which post-dated this offence, he has found very helpful. They have addressed very specifically his reactions to the police. He feels better prepared to deal with it. More importantly, he recognises the impact on his family if he continues to behave this way.”

A letter from his wife set out the significant health issues that she faces and the role her husband plays as her sole carer. Mr Foley said his client was hard-working and had his own business, which demonstrated there was another side to his character.

Sentencing him, Judge Simon Batiste said Nathan Webbe’s antipathy and distrust of the police was no justification for the “extremely aggressive and confrontational” way that he had acted towards the officers on the day of the offence. He added: “You have nobody to blame but yourself for the fact this will have an impact on your wife.”

He said that four months of the suspended prison sentence would now have to be served, with an additional two months for the latest offence.