Prospect Crescent Hunslet: Man armed with knife and hammer arrested for arson after Leeds flat fire

By Alex Grant
Published 17th May 2024, 16:56 BST
A man armed with a knife and hammer has been arrested on suspicion of arson in Leeds.

At 12.44pm today, police were called to reports of a man seen with a knife and a hammer causing damage at flats in Prospect Crescent, Hunslet.

This included a gas main being on fire.

Police were called to flats in Prospect Crescent, Hunslet. Picture: GooglePolice were called to flats in Prospect Crescent, Hunslet. Picture: Google
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and arrested a man on suspicion of arson and possession of an offensive weapon.

“The building was evacuated and a cordon put in place as a precaution until the emergency services and gas engineers made the scene safe at about 2.45pm.”

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and the man remains in custody.

