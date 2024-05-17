Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man armed with a knife and hammer has been arrested on suspicion of arson in Leeds.

At 12.44pm today, police were called to reports of a man seen with a knife and a hammer causing damage at flats in Prospect Crescent, Hunslet.

This included a gas main being on fire.

Police were called to flats in Prospect Crescent, Hunslet. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and arrested a man on suspicion of arson and possession of an offensive weapon.

“The building was evacuated and a cordon put in place as a precaution until the emergency services and gas engineers made the scene safe at about 2.45pm.”