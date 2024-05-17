Prospect Crescent Hunslet: Man armed with knife and hammer arrested for arson after Leeds flat fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 12.44pm today, police were called to reports of a man seen with a knife and a hammer causing damage at flats in Prospect Crescent, Hunslet.
This included a gas main being on fire.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and arrested a man on suspicion of arson and possession of an offensive weapon.
“The building was evacuated and a cordon put in place as a precaution until the emergency services and gas engineers made the scene safe at about 2.45pm.”
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter