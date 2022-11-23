Seedy Egunu, 20, of no fixed abode, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 21 December.

It relates to an incident at an address on Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe, on 20 July.

Two other men, aged 25 and 38, have also been arrested in connection with this investigation and are currently on bail.