Man appears in court over firearms charges following Seacroft raid

A Leeds man has been charged with two firearms charges after police raided a house in Seacroft this week.

Anthony Cleary appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court today (Thursday).

Police raided a property on Redmire Drive in Seacroft

The 26-year-old is charged with possession of a firearm and possession of an imitation firearm, in connection with a incident on Easter Sunday.

He was arrested on Tuesday after armed officers raided a property on Redmire Drive in Seacroft.

Cleary, of Naburn Road, Whinmoor, appeared in the dock in a grey sweatshirt and joggers, speaking to confirm his name and later to address relatives in the public gallery.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent the case to Leeds Crown Court, where Cleary will appear on Thursday, May 23.

He was remanded into custody.